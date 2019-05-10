Mercedes Javid Reveals Her Plans for Her First Mother's Day: 'We Love Being at Home with the Baby'

New mom Mercedes Javid is looking forward to spending her first Mother’s Day cuddled up to her newborn son Shams Francis.

On Wednesday, Javid, who welcomed her baby boy with husband Tommy Feight in April, opened up about her low-key plans at the Fashion Nova X Cardi B Collection Launch Event in Los Angeles.

“The baby is so young,” Javid, 46, told PEOPLE. “I don’t really want to go out and we love being at home with the baby, so I was thinking we’d order in, cook or barbecue.”

“We’re just so satisfied for today, maybe a month from now I’ll want to go out with my baby,” Javid said.

Javid went on to explain that stepping out of the house since giving birth has been particularly hard, but she feels “it is important to maintain balance and show out for women like I did for Cardi B.”

“I want to be a boss mom and I want to do it all,” Javid added.

Image zoom Mercedes Javid Tommy Feight/Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Little Shams was born via cesarean section in the morning hours of Wednesday, April 17, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

The baby boy weighed 6 lbs., 9 oz., and arrived in Los Angeles, the rep added, explaining that the name Shams was chosen in honor of Javid’s late father while the baby’s middle name, Francis, is after Feight’s late mother.

“MJ feels eternally grateful and blessed,” Javid’s rep told PEOPLE. “The baby boy is happy and doing great.”

Though Javid has been overwhelmed with joy since the birth of her child, her labor was far from easy.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Javid’s rep confirmed that she was admitted into the ICU during her “extremely difficult” labor one day prior.

Image zoom Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Tommy Feight Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)=

“The delivery was extremely difficult and Mercedes’ family was very worried for her, as there were multiple complications,” the rep said.

Thankfully, “baby Shams was born happy and healthy,” Javid’s rep said,” and [MJ is] feeling much better than her first day in ICU.”

RELATED: Pregnant Shahs of Sunset Star Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Hospitalized Amid Miscarriage Fears

“Both her and Tommy are feeling extremely blessed that everything turned out okay and are thankful for Dr. Jay Goldberg, and Dr. Steve Rad, and all the doctors, nurses and staff at Cedars-Sinai who ensured the baby and her were taken care of,” the statement continues.

Javid first revealed her pregnancy news in October, telling E! News that she’s “really happy to open a new chapter” in her life after the death of her father.

Image zoom Mercedes Javid Shannon Laurine