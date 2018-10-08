Looks like the Shahs of Sunset will be welcoming a new cast member next season!

Mercedes “MJ” Javid and husband Tommy Feight are expecting their first child, a baby boy, the reality star revealed to E! News on Monday.

The mom-to-be told the outlet that she is “really happy to open a new chapter” in her life after the death of her father Shams Javid in May, remarking, “I’m hoping that my baby will remind me of my father and, of course, have a piece of Tommy and me. “It’s the cycle of life.”

Feight and Javid said “I do” in April. The lead-up to their wedding (and the ensuing drama) has been a storyline throughout Shahs of Sunset‘s seventh season. The wedding itself was also filmed and will air on the Bravo show.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Mercedes "MJ" Javid

Shahs has followed Javid and Feight’s romance from the beginning. The couple met on Tinder and got engaged in 2015 after over a year together.

“He’s been with me and present for every step of the way,” Javid, who conceived with the help of in vitro fertilization, told E! News of her husband. “When you get IVF done, there is a 10-day waiting period where you come back to get a blood and urine test and we did that together as well … I really love to see how happy Tommy is and how excited and nervous. You know, he gets to be a father!”

As far as her Shahs costars, Javid added, “Everyone on the cast was really supportive.”

Back in July, Javid opened up about her journey to expand her family during an appearance on Jeff Lewis Live.

“I’ve been going through IVF, and I’m ready to transfer an embryo,” she told Jeff Lewis, the host’s partner Gage Edward and their Flipping Out costar Megan Weaver.

“I’m hoping and praying,” Javid added. “You don’t want to jinx it. … In a month and a half, hopefully, I’ll be pregnant.”

Javid went on to explain that she had “run into all these little problems” with IVF, including “having polyp surgery.” Removing uterine polyps is a common procedure performed by physicians during the IVF process to improve implantation rates before the transferring of the embryos.

“I love my doctor, he’s awesome,” Javid said. “I feel like I’m in great hands.”

Before implantation though, she visited New York City for a “last hurrah,” explaining, “I won’t be able to travel [afterwards], because I’ll be considered a high-risk pregnancy. I get to go to New York and have a good time.”

Meanwhile, Javid’s baby news comes days after former costar Lilly Ghalichi announced the arrival of her first child with husband Dara Mir.

“Our hearts are so full,” Ghalichi wrote on Instagram, captioning a gallery of photos of her and her daughter Alara, born Sept. 30. “Thank you for choosing us to be your parents.”

Shahs alum Asa Soltan Rahmati also is a mom. She and longtime boyfriend Jermaine Jackson II welcomed their first child, son Soltan, in January 2017. Soltan Rahmati’s pregnancy dominated the Shahs‘ season 6 storyline — mostly fueled by a feud with Javid, who was hurt that Soltan Rahmati had kept details of her pregnancy secret (including a decision to freeze embryos).

In the wake of that feud, Soltan Rahmati did not return to Shahs as a full-time cast member this season.

Shahs of Sunset airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.