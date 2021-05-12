Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Considering Surrogacy for Second Baby After Losing Uterus Giving Birth

The Shahs of Sunset star, who revealed in July 2019 that she can't carry again, tells PEOPLE the idea of welcoming another baby "crosses my mind"

Mercedes "MJ" Javid will look into surrogacy for another baby — just as soon as she's done chasing after her toddler.

The Shahs of Sunset star is mom to 2-year-old son Shams Francis, who keeps her and husband Tommy Feight busy on a daily basis, but she tells PEOPLE that the idea of a new addition in the future does appeal to her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It crosses my mind," says Javid.

In July 2019, less than three months after giving birth to her first child, Javid revealed on Instagram that she "can never carry a baby again." When a rep confirmed the birth that April, they told PEOPLE the "delivery was extremely difficult and Mercedes' family was very worried for her, as there were multiple complications."

"If I wanted to carry, I can't. It's impossible because Shams' birth was an emergency c-section, and unfortunately I lost my uterus during that birth process," she now tells PEOPLE. "But if we could get a handle on this guy and feel like we are capable of having another, we would seek out surrogacy. It isn't something that we've done yet because we really have our hands full with this guy."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Javid, 48, says when she learned she couldn't become pregnant again, she was "overthinking it in the beginning, and I was just having to tell myself constantly, 'Girl, you are lucky you have one, you did it very late in life.' "

"I really want to encourage other women to not wait until it's too late, because it happens very often," explains Javid, who became pregnant with her son via IVF after a fertility struggle. "I think about getting the message out there with other women to not overlook your window and go check your fertility levels. ... Even if I run into a girl who says, 'Oh, I was thinking about freezing my eggs,' I'm like, 'Do it! Drop everything and make sure you do it!' "

With their 2-year-old, Feight is "walking on clouds" as a dad, says Javid. "Tommy didn't think this was going to happen for him," she says. "He didn't think marriage and children were in the cards for him, so this little boy has his eyes and he has my chubby cheeks — we're just in this perpetual state of awe."

"He's the most hands-on dad," she says, adding, "Shams is such a happy little kid and we really attribute that to the love he gets at home, from both of us being at home. It's incredible."

Javid says she looks forward to fans seeing more of her life as a mom on Shahs of Sunset — and she admits becoming a mom changed her perspective on how she approaches the show and fame.

"Now I'm thinking about being a good example for my son," the reality star explains. "They can watch all this stuff go down one day, therefore you want to lead by example, and you start to think about what is the best way that I can react in these moments to other people that will create love? How I did that was by being really vulnerable with other people."

"You want to be the bigger person in situations for your son. You start representing another person, not just yourself," adds Javid. "Even the way I dress is more conservative now. I still want to look sexy, but I'll be like, 'Well, you should dress in a way that your son would want a mother to dress.' You might want to be a little more polished for the sake of your son!"