Plant-Powered Pregnancy! Mena Suvari Poses Nude for Vegan PETA Ad — with an Avocado Baby Bump

Mena Suvari is advocating for vegan pregnancies as she prepares to meet her first child.

The American Beauty actress, 42, poses nude for a new PETA ad campaign shared exclusively with PEOPLE, encouraging more moms-to-be to "Go Vegan, Baby!" Suvari, who's currently expecting a baby boy with husband Michael Hope, explains why she opts to practice a vegan lifestyle at home.

"With everything I know about the cruelty of the meat industry and the health benefits of going vegan, I knew I wanted to raise my son to be a kind, loving and empathetic person, and I think that can start with how we eat as a family," Suvari says in a statement.

Suvari has been vegan since 2017, and in the PETA poster, she models her plant-powered pregnancy with a giant avocado obscuring her baby bump. Other celebs to tout the benefits of a vegan pregnancy include Daniella Monet, Emily Deschanel and Alicia Silverstone.

Suvari announced her pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE back in October, opening up about how finding out she is expecting was a "very emotional experience."

"It's still this process for me of believing it and accepting that something this beautiful could happen for me," she said at the time.

She told Entertainment Tonight last month that she feels "really lucky" to be entering motherhood soon. "It truly feels like the most important thing that I will ever do in my life. Like, nothing else matters. Everything just changes in your life. He'll come first," said Suvari.