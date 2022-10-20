Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has a special bond with his little girl.

The official NBA Instagram shared a sweet video after the team's game Wednesday, showing Morant's 3-year-old daughter Kaari Jaidyn running into his arms as he approaches her courtside.

The toddler smiles sweetly as dad scoops her up and hugs her, asking her, "Daddy did good?"

She smiles, nodding excitedly. "Can daddy get a high five?" he asks, to which she enthusiastically obliges.

Later, he talks quietly to Kaari as she holds a Grizzlies blanket close, seemingly explaining to her what would happen next.

"Postgame love for dad 🥹💕," NBA wrote on top of the cute video.

The 23-year-old point guard also posted moments from their courtside chat on his Instagram, where he celebrated how much Kaari — whom he shares with ex KK Dixon — means to him.

"Kaari, you're the ONLY reason daddy is still going," he captioned the set of photos, adding, "you're too young to understand but yeah 💙 I LOVE YOU 🫶🏽."

In May, Morant shared some sweet father-daughter bonding moments, including a photo of Kaari playing basketball with a tiny toddler hoop, mid-jump as she shot the ball.