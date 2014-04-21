Melissa Rycroft Welcomes Son Beckett Thomas

Melissa Rycroft welcomed her second child with husband Tye Strickland on Sunday, April 20, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Image zoom

Natasha Hance/NHance Photography

What did the Easter bunny bring? A baby boy!

Born in the afternoon, weighing 7 lbs., 7 oz., and measuring 19.2 inches, Beckett Thomas Strickland joins big sister Ava Grace, 3.

“This little guy has been teasing us about his arrival for the last month so it is only fitting that he surprise us with his arrival on Easter Sunday,” Rycroft says in a statement.

“He’s perfect and beautiful. Ava can’t wait for us to bring him home to be able to show us all of the big sister duties she’s been practicing.”

Since celebrating her October announcement that there was a baby on the way, the Bachelor alum has kept her fans updated on her growing belly.

In November, Rycroft, 31, was thrilled to find out she was expecting a baby boy, revealing the sex by biting into blue cupcakes.

“I feel very lucky that I get to experience the bond between mother and daughter and between mother and son. I hope he’s a little mama’s boy,” she told PEOPLE.

