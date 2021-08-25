Melissa Rivers is already mom to 20-year-old son Cooper, who is now in college

Melissa Rivers Has Been Considering Adoption for Years: It's 'Not Something I'm Taking Lightly'

Melissa Rivers is opening up about her adoption process.

Rivers, 53, shares 20-year-old son Cooper (now a junior in college) with ex-husband John Endicott (the two wed in 1998 before splitting in 2003), and on the Dear Media podcast Divorced Not Dead in June, she indicated that she "would love to have another child, and I don't feel like I need to be married to do that."

She explains on the Chanel in the City with Chanel Omari podcast this week that she has "been thinking about it for a very long time."

"Been thinking about it for about six years now. You know, certain times it feels like the absolute right decision, certain times it doesn't feel like the right decision," she says. "It's obviously not something I'm taking lightly. I would say I'm about 80 percent there. What really stops me is would it be fair for the child to have, you know, unfortunately now, a little bit of an older parent?"

"Not that there's anything wrong with that, because I'm certainly very active," continues Rivers, "... but it's a lot to think about. There's a lot of very important things to think about. Yeah, there's a few things I'm still grappling with."

Melissa Rivers Credit: Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic

She adds that she regrets not freezing her eggs at a younger age like her late mother, famed comedian Joan Rivers, encouraged her to do.

"I wish I had listened to my mother, who wanted me to retrieve eggs while I was in my 30s," she says. "I was like, 'No, no, no, no, no, no.' And now I'm like, 'I should have done it!' But so be it. Again, I am very close to yes but there's a few things that still keep me up at night."