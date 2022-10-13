Melissa McCarthy is looking back on the first time she "awkwardly" brought up sex with her older daughter.

While appearing on a recent episode of Glennon Doyle's podcast We Can Do Hard Things, the actress explained how she goes about talking to daughters, Vivian, 15, and Georgette, 12, about sex.

Reflecting on her own childhood where she didn't learn much about the topic — aside from being taught "a lot about Mary and the immaculate conception" in Catholic school — McCarthy said she hoped to be more open with her own kids about the subject than she was with her parents.

However, the Bridesmaids star, who shares her daughters with husband Ben Falcone, admitted she "probably [doesn't] do it enough" when it comes to having those conversations.

"Like we've had the talk, which I did incredibly awkwardly because I knew it was gonna come. I always thought, I'm gonna do it so early because we're open about anything and they can come to me for anything," she shared. "But there is still a midwestern former Catholic person that's like, 'Talk about sex and a lightning bolt comes down.' "

"So I just very awkwardly, right before [Vivian] went to school the day they were going to talk about it at school, I'm like, 'I'm certainly not having someone else initiate that conversation with my child,' " she continued.

McCarthy, 52, went on to share that she tried to have the conversation with her 15-year-old daughter while they were picking up after their dog in their backyard, which she joked was "really a wonderful time" for the chat.

"Vivi just goes, 'Oh dear God, is this happening?' And I was like, 'There's different parts of bodies be it ... uh,' but at least I was just like, let me be awkward and get through it," she recalled of the conversation.

While McCarthy said she hopes to "have a better talk with them" about sex, she noted that what she thinks is most important is that she and Falcone have talked with their girls about expectations of their future partners.

"I think they know that as long as whoever you're with is incredibly kind and respectful and only lifts you up ... we talk about that a lot," she said.

"That whoever your love will be, and it may change and you don't have to pick a side, you can pick a side, you don't have to pick a side, you never know what's gonna happen," she continued. "I said, 'That person has to be incredibly happy when you succeed and incredibly supportive when you fail. And if those are ever switched, that's the biggest red flag on earth and nothing should make you feel uncomfortable."