Melissa McCarthy's Daughter Georgette Makes Rare Appearance with Parents at 'Little Mermaid' Premiere

Melissa McCarthy enjoyed the premiere of her latest film with husband Ben Falcone and their younger daughter at Dolby Theater in Hollywood Monday night

Published on May 9, 2023 12:43 PM
Melissa McCarthy attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Melissa McCarthy enjoyed a beautiful family moment on the blue carpet with her younger daughter in tow.

The Little Mermaid actress, 52, stepped out for The Little Mermaid premiere at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Monday, where she was joined by husband Ben Falcone and daughter Georgette, 13.

McCarthy, who plays Ursula in the live-action remake, wore a royal blue Taller Marmo gown and completed the look with matching opera-length blue gloves and blue heels.

The teen opted for a black gown with ruffled tiers, paired with a black leather corset-style belt and smirked as she posed in between her parents. The couple is also parents to daughter Vivian, 16.

Melissa McCarthy (L) and husband actor Ben Falcone attend the premiere of USA Pictures' "The Boss" at the Regency Village Theatre on March 28, 2016 in Westwood, California
David Livingston/Getty

McCarthy recently chatted with PEOPLE about how she and Falcone, 49, help their daughters navigate social media.

"We keep track of it. I think it is still something to be really, really watched," she said. "I'm sure I don't do half as good a job as I should because I'm so bad with it."

Most importantly, "we're always kind of reminding them, 'Keep this in perspective. This is not real,' " added the actress. "I keep saying this is smoke and mirrors and entertainment, which is fine. I've said, 'It's as if somebody takes a character I've played and assumes that's the real me.' But that's an ongoing fistfight that concerns me all the time."

Melissa McCarthy at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

McCarthy also admitted she won't even allow herself to think of the day when her kids will leave the nest.

"Nope, because it's never going to happen," she said jokingly. "One of my daughters was talking about maybe going to school in Scotland. And literally Ben's like 'Your lip's twitching.'"

"Then she did walk past me the next day and she was like, 'Mama, no. You're looking up apartments in Scotland.' And I was like, 'I can get an apartment in Scotland. You can't legally stop me.'"

