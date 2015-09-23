"She'll rule the world or destroy it, there will be no gray areas," Melissa McCarthy jokes of her daughter Georgette

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone's 5-Year-Old Daughter Is a 'Force of Nature'

Melissa McCarthy‘s daughter Georgette may “rule the world” someday, but until then, she and her husband, actor/director Ben Falcone, say “beware.”

The actress and Falcone talked about their daughters Georgette, 5½, and Vivian, 8, when they appeared together Wednesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“The 5-year-old is mellowing, but Georgie is a force of nature,” McCarthy told host Ellen DeGeneres.

“She’s trouble,” jokes Falcone.

Image zoom



Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

While Vivian is busy designing a fashionable sweater for Mom’s new clothing line, the actress says Georgette is planning world domination.

“She’ll rule the world or destroy it, there will be no gray areas,” the Spy star jokes.

This embed is invalid

The kid’s got great defense skills (“She chins Ben!” McCarthy shares), and has already set her sights on the afterlife.

“She told me, not too long ago, ‘You know, Daddy, some day God is gonna kill me, but guess what? I’m coming back,’ ” Falcone tells DeGeneres while laughing.

“Just beware, she’s out there,” jokes McCarthy. “She’s wonderful, but beware.”

Image zoom



Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

McCarthy and Falcone also went head-to-head against DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi for a fun gameshow spin called the “Not So Newlywed Game.” Both teams answered questions about their spouses backstage, and then revealed their answers live.

Despite being together for nearly 17 years, the Tammy team fell to DeGeneres and de Rossi, who had more correct pairings.

Biggest revelation? The host and the Arrested Development star shared their first kiss in the back of a limo.