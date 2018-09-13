Melissa Knowles‘ latest scoop? Motherhood!

The HLN and Morning Express with Robin Meade anchor and correspondent welcomed her first child, son Beckham Henry Bernstein, on Monday, Sept. 10, at 1:42 p.m. EST, a rep for CNN confirms to PEOPLE.

Baby Beckham was born to Knowles and husband Scott Bernstein in Atlanta, measuring 21 inches long and weighing in at 7 lbs., 10 oz.

“He’s here! Our little blessing and eternal ray of sunshine Beckham Henry arrived Monday afternoon,” Knowles, 36, captioned a video and photo gallery featuring her new addition. “We are so in love with our baby boy.”

Beckham Bernstein Melissa Knowles/Instagram

Beckham Bernstein Melissa Knowles/Instagram

The new mom expressed her gratitude for the support she has received on Twitter, writing, “Thank y’all so much. He is such a blessing. We’ve never known a love like this.”

“He’s already bringing us such joy,” Knowles continued. “Can’t wait to introduce Beckham to our TV family. ❤️💙❤️”

Knowles revealed her pregnancy news on Morning Express in March, showing off her baby bump and joking about a just-discussed story on possible future birth control for men, “My husband didn’t take it!”

The TV star kept her followers updated on the progress of her growing belly before her first child’s arrival, posting weekly milestone photos and sharing in April that she was expecting a son.

“Halfway to meeting our 👶🏽 baby boy,” Knowles captioned a photo trio where she posed in a yellow minidress.