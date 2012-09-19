Melissa Joan Hart Welcomes Son Tucker McFadden

The actress and husband Mark Wilkerson welcomed son Tucker at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18, her rep tells PEOPLE exclusively. He weighed in at 8 lbs., 5 oz.

The actress and husband Mark Wilkerson welcomed son Tucker McFadden at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18, her rep tells PEOPLE exclusively. He weighed in at 8 lbs., 5 oz.

Tucker, whose middle name is a family name on Wilkerson’s side, joins Braydon, 4, and Mason, 6½, at home.

“Mom and Dad are elated and can’t wait to introduce him to his brothers,” the couple tell PEOPLE.

The Melissa & Joey star, 36, announced her pregnancy in April. They chose to await a delivery surprise.

“We have a few favorite [names] — we keep tossing them around,” Hart told PEOPLE last month. “I’m just to figure it out on the day. I don’t like to name ’em before because I’m like, ‘What if I change my mind?'”