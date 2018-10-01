Melissa Joan Hart Celebrates Son Tucker's Sixth Birthday at Disneyland

Melissa Joan Hart‘s son Tucker McFadden had the happiest birthday on Earth.

The actress, 42, and her family celebrated her youngest child’s sixth birthday at Disneyland Resort on Sunday. In three adorable pictures, Hart and Tucker had some fall fun as they rode a tractor at Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree in Disney California Adventure Park‘s Cars Land.

Hart, who rocked floral Mickey Mouse ears with a cutout of Cinderella Castle for the occasion, was excited to relax at the theme park before returning to film Netflix’s No Good Nick on Monday.

California Adventure is a natural destination for Hart, who also shares sons Braydon Hart, 10, and Mason Walter, 12, with her husband, musician Mark Wilkerson. She marked her boys’ first birthdays at Disney Parks and returns for at least one birthday a year.

Last year, the former Clarissa Explains It All star opened up to PEOPLE about raising her three boys.

“There isn’t really one thing they value more than going outside to play with neighborhood kids,” Hart said. “They don’t really like electronics, and they are just as happy reading as playing with toys.”

“I’m proud to say the one thing that worked out well was keeping them away from soft drinks,” she continued. “It was never an option in our house, so they don’t really like it now.”

Hart’s sons have figured out a creative way to use their mom’s fame to their advantage.

“When they can’t get my attention [in public], they will yell out ‘Melissa Joan Hart’ because they know I don’t like to be recognized at airports or restaurants,” Hart explained.