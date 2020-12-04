Melissa Joan Hart Says She's 'Freaking Out' Over Son Mason, 14, Getting His Driver's Permit Soon
Melissa Joan Hart tells PEOPLE about her three sons reaching milestone moments, including 14-year-old Mason learning how to drive
Melissa Joan Hart's children are growing up before her eyes.
Even during a global pandemic, the 44-year-old actress has stayed busy with a plethora of Christmas films, including Lifetime's Feliz NaviDAD, which she also directed, and her new Holiday Hideout pop-up tent that she created in partnership with Heluva Good!.
But Hart's most important — and rewarding — job is as Mom to her three boys, whom she has gradually witnessed evolve into mature young men.
"When they're little, it just seems like it's never going to end," Hart (who shares sons Tucker McFadden, 8, Braydon Hart, 12, and Mason Walter, 14, with husband Mark Wilkerson) tells PEOPLE. "The diapers and clean-ups and the feeding them."
She adds, "And now ... they say the bigger kid, the bigger their problem is. It's true. Now my kids are getting into dating and girls and school stuff, school drama, and wanting to be social and, 'Mom, you're not cool.' "
The Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, who recently moved with her family of five from Connecticut to Nashville, Tennessee, in October, admits that she's anxiously awaiting a major parenting moment that is on the horizon: teaching Mason how to drive.
"My oldest one is going to get his permit soon ... which I'm freaking out about," Hart tells PEOPLE.
As her kids continue to adjust to distance learning amid the coronavirus pandemic and their new home, the former Clarissa Explains It All star says that her boys have held up considerably well, given the major changes.
"I'm really lucky," she says. "They're very adaptable and they move around a lot and they make friends easily."
"We've had a lot going on, so we haven't really been holding too still," Hart adds. "I mean, we've been staying in our homes, but we've been having to move from home to home. So it's been a little tricky, but we're all together and we're all healthy so I can't complain."
As Christmas approaches, Hart says she and her family are planning to keep things low-key to stay safe. "It's just going to be the five of us waking up, seeing what Santa brought, having a nice little quiet Christmas."
But with Hart's Holiday Hideout pop-up tent — complete with items like noise-cancelling headphones and pillows, as well as chips and delicious Heluva Good! French Onion Dip — the actress and her family should be just fine hanging at home.
"You can whip up these dips, you can whip up these recipes," she says. "Whether you want to dip your fresh veggies in it, or some chips or pretzels ... and you've got an easy way to entertain your family or just yourself, if you're just sitting around and watching football this season."
