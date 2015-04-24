The actress celebrated her birthday with a trip to the Mexican Caribbean

Family vacation at its finest!

Melissa Joan Hart and husband Mark Wilkerson enjoyed some R&R with their three sons, Mason, 9, Braydon, 7, and Tucker, 2½, in the Mexican Caribbean last week.

The picture-perfect family of five were not only there to have some fun in the sun, but to celebrate a very special someone’s birthday. The Melissa and Joey star, who turned 39 on Saturday, took to Instagram to share some of her favorite memories.

One of the most memorable moments spent in paradise? Hart’s youngest son, Tucker, serenading his mommy with a song.

Image zoom



Karisma Hotels & Resorts

The clan, who stayed in an ocean front suite at Generations Riviera Maya by Karisma, which included an infinity jacuzzi and pool, breathtaking ocean views, and 24-hour butler service, took part in some zip biking throughout the jungle, kayaking in the clear blue, Caribbean waters and playing in the sand.

Though it was a family affair, that didn’t stop Wilkerson from treating his lady love on her special day. The couple, who relished in romantic massages in private gazebos, also enjoyed a walk along the white sandy beaches.

Image zoom



Karisma Hotels & Resorts

To wrap things up, the family indulged in a private, sunset dinner overlooking the ocean.

“Private birthday dinner on the dock. Thanks @genreationsresorts for a fantastic spring break for our family and birthday for me!!” the actress wrote alongside a sweet Instagram post.

Image zoom



Karisma Hotels & Resorts

