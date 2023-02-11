Melissa Gorga Explains Why Husband Joe Is 'Panicking' About Daughter Antonia Going to College

Joe and Melissa Gorga are facing some big changes to their household as daughter Antonia, 17, prepares to graduate high school and head to college

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is a TV Staff Editor for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle oversees all things TV and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians, Dancing with the Stars and America's Got Talent for "work". Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!)

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 11, 2023 09:31 AM
Antonia Gorga, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga attend the Broadway opening night of "A Christmas Carol" at Nederlander Theatre on November 21, 2022
Photo: Dominik Bindl/Getty

Melissa Gorga is on the verge of having the first of her kids leave the nest.

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the premiere of the latest season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the On Display podcast host, 43, talked about how she and husband Joe Gorga are feeling as daughter Antonia, 17, prepares to leave for college in the fall.

"Joe is panicking. I'm like, good for her. Go, girl, go," Melissa tells PEOPLE. "Joe's like, 'All she's going to do is party and drink and eat and [hang out with] boys."

"I'm like, 'Joe, there's actually education in college,'" she says with a laugh, though her husband leveled there's "very little."

"He's this typical, he doesn't want his daughter to go. He's like, 'She could just drive,' and I'm like, no," the mom of three explains.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Melissa Gorga Shares Photos from Daughter Antonia's 17th Birthday Celebrations
Melissa Gorga/Instagram

"She needs to know what it's like to wash her own clothes and buy her own detergent. I just think she needs that," she continues, noting she feels her daughter is "very sheltered."

"I do everything for her. It's good for her to be independent and learn who she is, so I'm excited for her. It's going to be a huge change not to have her bossing us around this house like she does, but I think it's going to be great for her," Melissa shares.

The reality star adds it's a "big change," not just for the family, but for viewers who have watched Antonia and her sons, Joey, 12, and Gino, 14, grow up.

"You guys met her as a 4-year-old little girl talking about how old Jesus is, and now you're going to see her go out to college, which is crazy," she says.

Gino Gorga, Joe Gorga, Antonia Gorga, Melissa Gorga and Joey Gorga attend Antonia Gorga's Sweet 16 Birthday Celebration on August 19, 2021 in Ridgewood, New Jersey
Manny Carabel/Getty

In September, the Bravo personality shared a sweet picture on Instagram of her two older kids before they left for their first day of freshman and senior year of high school.

The proud mom also included an adorable throwback picture from a previous first day of school, where a young Antonia and Gino look to be in elementary school.

"I can't believe it! My senior is driving my freshman to high school today😭❤️ so many emotions to feel," she began the heartfelt caption. "Where did time go? When people used to say that time flys I never believed them. I feel like they looked like the second picture just yesterday."

"Thank you God for blessing me with such amazing kids❤️🙏🏼 have the best day my loves," she added.

Related Articles
melissa gorga and kids
Melissa Gorga Gets Emotional as Her Older Kids Head Back to High School: 'Where Did Time Go?'
Melissa Gorga
Melissa Gorga Celebrates Son Gino's 8th Grade Graduation: 'You Impress Me Every Day'
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga
Melissa Gorga Says 'the Door's Shut' on a Reconciliation with Teresa Giudice: 'I'm Done with the Toxic'
Melissa and Joe Gorga
Melissa Gorga Says She and Husband Joe Gorga Will Leave 'RHONJ' 'When the Time Is Right'
Melissa and Joe Gorga
Melissa Gorga Says Filming New Season of 'RHONJ' Took a 'Heavy' Toll on Husband Joe: He 'Couldn't Fake It'
Gwyneth Paltrow, funny girl
Gwyneth Paltrow Snaps Sweet Family Photo as She Takes Kids to 'Funny Girl' on Broadway: 'Brilliant'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd30cHzveEz/ leahremini's profile picture leahremini Verified Last night was Sofia’s senior prom. Senior year is filled with exciting milestones but it doesn’t make it any less sad for parents when we wonder how time flew by so fast. Angelo and I couldn’t be prouder of the young woman Sofia is becoming. But I need this process to slow down. Edited · 37w
Leah Remini Says She and Husband Angelo Are 'More of a Mess Now' After Daughter Returns to College
Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
'RHONJ' : Melissa Gorga Hits Back at Louie Ruelas' Claim She's an 'Insecure Woman' amid Family Drama
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
Melissa Gorga Is Unsure If She'll Resolve Feud with Teresa Giudice: 'How Toxic Can You Let Something Get?'
Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin
Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She's 'Still Trying to Get Used' to Daughter Apple's Absence
Joe Burrow with his parents
All About Joe Burrow's Parents, Jimmy and Robin Burrow
Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Give More Air to 'Toxic' Years-Long Feud in 'RHONJ' Season 13 Taglines
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga attend the opening night of 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City
A Complete Timeline of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's Feud
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Feels 'Not Very Well' About the Prospect of Being an Empty Nester: 'Huge Change'
Joanna Gaines Shares Her Selfie Fail with Daughter After Wind Catches Hold of Their Hair
Joanna Gaines Shares Her Selfie Fail with Daughter Emmie on Windy Day — See the Hilarious Photo!
Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : See How Melissa and Joe Gorga Hit a Breaking Point That Led to Skipping Teresa Giudice's Wedding