Melissa Gorga Gets Emotional as Her Older Kids Head Back to High School: 'Where Did Time Go?'

Melissa Gorga is feeling bittersweet emotions as her kids head back to school.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a sweet picture on Instagram of her two older kids, daughter Antonia, 17, and son Gino, 14, before they left for their first day of freshman and senior year of high school.

Gorga also included an adorable throwback picture from a previous first day of school, where a young Antonia and Gino look to be in elementary school.

"I can't believe it! My senior is driving my freshman to high school today😭❤️ so many emotions to feel," she began the heartfelt caption. "Where did time go? When people used to say that time flys I never believed them. I feel like they looked like the second picture just yesterday."

"Thank you God for blessing me with such amazing kids❤️🙏🏼 have the best day my loves," she added.

Dad Joe Gorga hilariously commented on the post, "I thought Gino was going to wear the shirt with the cut Sleeves, to show off his muscles.😂 I guess not. Mommy won that fight. LMAO!"

Along with Antonia and Gino, the couple is also parents to son Joey, 12.

Last month, Antonia celebrated her 17th birthday and received sweet tributes from her parents on Instagram.

"And just like that she's 17!!🎉," the On Display podcaster, 43, wrote. "@antoniagorgaa you deserve every gift we give you. Thank you for making us proud every day and being such a sweet and kind girl❤️ #livelifebaby We love you!!"

Joe shared scenes from Antonia getting her driver's license, documenting taking his daughter to the driving test and when she learned she had passed the exam. "A daughter may outgrow your lap, but she will never your heart," he wrote. "Happy birthday."

Later, it appeared the couple gifted Antonia a white Porsche, which the teen posed in front of as she held balloons and wore a brown mini-dress. She also posed solo and with her mom during celebrations at Tao in the same outfit.