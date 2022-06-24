Melissa Gorga Celebrates Son Gino's 8th Grade Graduation: 'You Impress Me Every Day'

Melissa and Joe Gorga share three kids: daughter Antonia, 16, and sons Gino, 14, and Joey, 12

Melissa Gorga is one proud mom!

On Thursday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 43, celebrated son Gino, 14, with a sweet post on Instagram in honor of his 8th grade graduation.

Gino, whom Melissa shares with husband Joe Gorga, and his friends looked dapper for the milestone as they matched in white tuxedo jackets and black bowties.

"GINO is going to high school😩😩😩 Congratulations to my shy boy💙👨🏻‍🎓 I know you're going to do amazing things! You impress me everyday💙," Melissa captioned her post, featuring a sweet mother-son photo.

Dad Joe replied in the comments of the post, "So proud of you, I love you. Wish I was there."

The mom of three also shared a video on her Instagram Story of her cheering for her son while he walked at his graduation ceremony.

Along with Gino, Melissa and Joe also share daughter Antonia, 16, and son Joey, 12.

Last weekend, Melissa celebrated husband Joe on Father's Day, thanking him for helping her to create a "beautiful family."