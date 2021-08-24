Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga Celebrate Daughter Antonia's Sweet 16: 'Anything for My Baby Girl'

Melissa and Joe Gorga made sure their daughter Antonia's 16th birthday was one to remember.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars fêted their eldest child — who turned 16 on Aug. 12 —— with a pink-themed party last week, sharing sharing photos and videos from the celebration on social media.

"Shine bright little lady ✨ She lived!!!" Melissa, 42, captioned an Instagram slideshow, which featured a photo of Antonia clad in a Castle Couture gown as she stood in front of a lit marquee, by Alpha-Lit New Jersey, bearing her name. "Always wanted to do this for my baby girl!"

"LOVED SEEING HER NAME IN LIGHTS," the Bravo personality added.

melissa and joe gorga Credit: Manny Carabel/mtc photography

The celebration, held at Felina restaurant in Ridgewood, was filmed for the upcoming season of RHONJ, so network's COVID-19 precautions were in place.

In a video shared in Melissa's post, Antonia walked into her party as she was followed by a masked cameraman. Another clip showed Melissa and Joe dancing alongside fellow RHONJ star Teresa Giudice and her boyfriend Luis Ruelas.

"Anything for my baby girl," Joe wrote on his Instagram. "Happy Sweet 16 @antoniagorgaa."

Also at the event, Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley, who shared a video from the event on her Instagram account.

Antonia's sweet 16 came right before another big milestone for the family: Melissa and Joe's 17th anniversary. The couple marked the occasion with sweet tributes shared to the respective Instagram accounts.

"After 17 years… it's either this- Or that," Melissa wrote on Friday, posting a picture of herself playing with Joe's suspenders, as well as a snapshot in which she jokingly tries to strangle her husband.

"HAPPY ANNIVERSARY @joeygorga 💕," she continued. "I hope I'm always pulling on your suspenders…… est. 8/20/2004."

In a separate post, Joe penned, "Happy Anniversary my love. 17 years and we're still hot for each other. @melissagorga #couplegoals #happyanniversary."

Their anniversary was followed by Joe's own birthday on Saturday, which prompted another romantic post from Melissa in honor of her husband.