Melissa Gilbert Shares Adorable Photos of 3-Week-Old Granddaughter Ripley: 'Nana's Girl'

Melissa Gilbert loves being a grandma!

Since the birth of her granddaughter Ripley on June 8, the actress, 57, has been sharing tons of adorable photos of the newborn.

"My feed is going to get boring if you're not into babies," Gilbert captioned one series of photos about a week after Ripley's birth. "I'm a very proud Nana!! Can't wait to squeeze this little one!"

On Thursday, she posted a sweet snapshot of Ripley sleeping in her arms, writing: "Nana's girl."

Over the past few weeks, the "Happy Nana" has been enjoying plenty of snuggle time with her granddaughter. In several snaps on her Instagram, Gilbert is relaxing with Ripley asleep in her arms or on her chest.

She also shared a few photos of her husband, Tim Busfield, cradling the newborn.

Gilbert announced that the family had welcomed Ripley into the world on June 9, alongside several photos of the infant swaddled in the hospital.

"So so happy to tell you all that @timbusfield and I are Nana and Papa to this sweet angel," she captioned the post. "Ripley Lou Brinkman arrived last night at 6:18 pm central time. She weighs 7lbs 7oz and is 19.5 inches long."

She continued, "Everyone is healthy and doing well. So proud of my son Dakota and his wife @martobes. She was a warrior through the whole process, and he was the perfect partner to her. Next up, traveling to Texas to meet our new granddaughter."

Last year, the Little House on the Prairie star underwent her fourth spinal surgery after she learned that her third spinal fusion surgery in 2016 had failed.

Sharing an update on her condition in November, she wrote: "Surgery was wildly successful! Dr Bray was able to remove all the old hardware, shave off bone spurs causing numbness in my right hand and, and, and, he was able to give me the artificial disc!!!"