Melissa George Welcomes Son Raphaël

The Good Wife star welcomed son Raphaël Blanc on Thursday in Paris, she announces.

Image zoom



Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

It’s a boy for Melissa George.

The Good Wife star, 37, welcomed son Raphaël Blanc on Thursday evening, Feb. 6, she announced via Twitter.

“Welcome to the world! Our beautiful son just born at the American hospital of Paris,” she writes. “There are no words to describe the love.”

The Australian actress and boyfriend Jean-David Blanc had shared their happy news in August.

“Baby on the way! So so happy,” George — who is also known for her roles on Alias and Grey’s Anatomy — said at the time.



