Valentine's Day Baby! Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero Welcomes Second Child, Son Axel

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero has welcomed her second child!

The actress and husband, Power star David Fumero, announced the arrival of their son Axel on Instagram Saturday.

“Welcome to the world, Axel You have made Valentine’s Day my new favorite holiday!” the mom of two captioned a sweet black-and-white photo of her newborn.

“I got the best #valentines #day Present!! Mama is a master at baking these! I’m a lucky dude! Welcome to the world Axel! 2/14/20,” the proud dad wrote along with a father-son photo.

The couple is already parents to 3-year-old son Enzo.

Many of Melissa’s costars congratulated the couple on their bundle of joy.

“So happy for you & your beautiful family!!! You’re a badass!” Stephanie Beatriz commented on the new mom’s post.

“Congrats Bro🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Terry Crews wrote on David’s post.

Melissa first announced her pregnancy on Instagram in November 2019.

“Oh yeah, I’m hella pregnant,” she wrote along with a mirror selfie of her growing baby bump. “To be honest, I haven’t felt like posting about it because this pregnancy has been way harder and… I don’t feel that cute? But yesterday I got a really intense massage, an awesome chiropractic adjustment, and my hair feels thicker… so I feel a little bit cute today. ✌🏽🤓 #herewegoagain #babyboynumerodos.”

And it was extra celebratory news for Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans as her pregnancy news came just days after NBC renewed the series for an eighth season ahead of season 7’s premiere. The first five seasons ran on Fox before switching networks.