Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero Expecting Second Child: 'This Pregnancy Has Been Way Harder'

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero is pregnant with baby No. 2!

The 37-year-old actress shared a mirror selfie on Instagram Saturday of her growing baby bump to announce the exciting news.

“Oh yeah, I’m hella pregnant,” she wrote. “To be honest, I haven’t felt like posting about it because this pregnancy has been way harder and… I don’t feel that cute? But yesterday I got a really intense massage, an awesome chiropractic adjustment, and my hair feels thicker… so I feel a little bit cute today. ✌🏽🤓 #herewegoagain #babyboynumerodos.”

Fumero and her husband, Power star David Fumero, are already parents to 3-year-old son Enzo.

The actress’ baby news comes just days after NBC renewed the series for an eighth season ahead of season 7’s premiere in February. The first five seasons ran on Fox before switching networks.

Several months after giving birth to Enzo in 2016, Fumero shared to PEOPLE what her experience was like filming the show while being pregnant.

“My ankles would get really swollen,” she said. “[Enzo] was born, like, five days after we wrapped. I don’t recommend it.”

Fumero also confessed that she understood why expecting actresses usually take the last month of their pregnancies off.

Image zoom Melissa and David Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE

“It’s hard to think about anything other than being pregnant when you’re that pregnant,” she explained, adding that it only makes it more difficult to remember lines and “what you’re doing in the scene.”

“I think every actress that’s done it is really amazing,” Fumero said. “I feel like I just got by.”