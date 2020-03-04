Super Mom! Melissa Benoist Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Husband Chris Wood

Image zoom Melissa Benoist (L) and Chris Wood Melissa Benoist/Instagram

Melissa Benoist is going to be a mom!

The Supergirl actress, 31, is expecting her first child with husband Chris Wood, the couple announced in joint Instagram posts on Wednesday.

Benoist and Wood, also 31, shared the same set of photos in reverse order: one featuring the couple’s dogs and Benoist holding up a tiny blue shirt, and another hilarious one of the mom-to-be resting her cheek on Wood’s shoulder from behind, wrapping her hands around his body while her husband poked his belly out to resemble a baby bump.

“A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!! 😱😆😭 @christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one 👏,” Benoist captioned her post.

Wood wrote alongside his, “The photo is a joke but the news is real…!!! 👶🏻🍼🤗”

After first meeting on the Supergirl set in 2016 (with Benoist in the titular role and Wood as her on-screen love interest Mon-El), the parents-to-be tied the knot on Sept. 1 of last year, exchanging vows during an intimate wedding ceremony in Ojai, California, according to multiple reports.

“It was a beautiful setting for a wedding, very peaceful and quiet,” a source told E! News at the time. “The vows were brief and lasted about 15 minutes. There was lots of cheering and applause as it ended.”

The wedding came a little over six months after the pair got engaged. In February 2019, Benoist announced their intention to marry, showing off her diamond ring on Instagram as Wood kissed her cheek.

“Yes yes yes it will always be yes,” the former Glee star captioned her photo.

The baby on the way is the first for both Wood and Benoist, who was previously married to her Glee costar Blake Jenner. She and Jenner, 27, wed in spring 2015. Benoist filed for divorce in 2016, and their divorce was finalized in December 2017.

In a lengthy, emotional video on Instagram this past November, Benoist revealed that she was a survivor of domestic violence after enduring months of abuse from a younger romantic partner. Throughout the video, she did not name the alleged abuser but described her ex-partner as a “magnanimous person, who didn’t really give you a choice not to be drawn to him” and said, “he could be charming, funny, manipulative, [and] devious.”

After Benoist shared her story, Wood used the viral hashtag #IStandWithMelissa in a tweet wishing his followers a happy Thanksgiving. (Social media users had been tweeting the hashtag as a sign of support for Benoist after her emotional video was posted.)

“Happy Thanksgiving! I’m going to kiss my wife and hold her tenderly,” Wood tweeted. “All day. And every day. How do YOU show love?”