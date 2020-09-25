Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood tied the knot on Sept. 1, 2019, and announced their son on the way in March

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Welcome Son Huxley Robert: 'This Little Boy Is Everything'

It's a bird, it's a plane — it's a boy for Melissa Benoist!

The Supergirl star, 31, gave birth to son Huxley Robert Wood — her first child with husband Chris Wood — "a few weeks ago," she revealed Friday alongside a photo of the newborn's tiny hand, "and this little boy is everything."

Sharing the same snapshot, Wood, 32, wrote, "Our son was born his name is Huxley he's amazing," going on to joke, "And no it's probably none of your business xo brb see you in 18 years."

The couple's baby news comes three days after a spokesperson for The CW confirmed to PEOPLE that Supergirl, on which Benoist has starred in the title role since its 2015 beginning, will end after its upcoming sixth season.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement," Benoist wrote in part on Tuesday alongside a photo of herself as Kara Zor-El, a.k.a. Supergirl.

Benoist and actor Wood announced their bundle of joy on the way on Instagram in March, sharing the same set of photos in reverse order: one featuring the couple's dogs and Benoist holding up a tiny blue shirt, and another hilarious one of the mom-to-be resting her cheek on Wood's shoulder from behind, wrapping her hands around his body while her husband poked his belly out to resemble a baby bump.

"A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!! ??? @christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one ?" Benoist captioned her post.

Wood revealed the sex of the baby on Instagram later that month, sharing a photo of a pair of father-son sneakers and writing in the caption, "My little boy is gonna rock 990s just like his dad and that makes the world feel a little less sad today 😍"

After first meeting on the Supergirl set in 2016 (with Benoist in the titular role and Wood as her on-screen love interest Mon-El), the parents-to-be tied the knot on Sept. 1, 2019, exchanging vows during an intimate wedding ceremony in Ojai, California, according to multiple reports.

The new baby is the first for both Wood and Benoist, who was previously married to her former Glee costar Blake Jenner (the two wed in spring 2015). In 2016, Benoist filed for divorce, which was finalized in December 2017.

In an emotional Instagram video in November 2019, Benoist revealed that she was a survivor of domestic violence after enduring months of abuse from a younger romantic partner. Throughout the video, she did not name the alleged abuser but described her ex-partner as a "magnanimous person, who didn't really give you a choice not to be drawn to him" and said, "he could be charming, funny, manipulative, [and] devious."

After Benoist shared her story, Wood used the viral hashtag #IStandWithMelissa in a tweet wishing his followers a happy Thanksgiving. (Social media users had been tweeting the hashtag as a sign of support for Benoist after her emotional video was posted.)