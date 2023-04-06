Melinda Gates Shares First Photo with Grandchild, Says There's 'Nothing Quite Like' Holding Her

Melinda French Gates is relishing her role as a first-time grandma.

On Thursday, the philanthropist, 58, shared the first photo of herself with her newborn granddaughter, whom daughter Jennifer Gates and her Olympic equestrian husband Nayel Nassar welcomed earlier this month.

In the heartwarming shot, Melinda sits up tall in a chair while holding the infant, who is wrapped in a heart-printed blanket, close to her chest.

"There is nothing quite like holding your first grandchild 🥰," Melinda wrote on Instagram. "It seems like just yesterday I was holding Jenn at this age."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bill Gates also shared a sweet shot with his granddaughter, writing, "I can't wait to watch you discover the world."

"Now she has a baby of her own—and I am bursting with pride watching her and Nayel step into their new role as parents," she added.

Earlier this month, Jennifer and Nassar announced the birth of their baby girl in a joint Instagram post.

"Sending love from our healthy little family 💓🙏🥰," the pair captioned the post, which showed them holding their baby girl, with a focus on her tiny feet.

Jennifer, 26, didn't reveal her daughter's name or any further birth details in the post.

Commenters congratulated the couple, including Melinda, who wrote, "Welcome to the world. My heart overflows.💗🥰💖."

Sister Phoebe Gates also commented a simple, "❤️❤️❤️."

The couple celebrated their baby girl in December with an elegant Christmas-themed baby shower in New York City.

Jennifer married Nassar in October 2021 after nearly four years of dating. The wedding was held at their farm in Westchester County, New York.