Before she welcomes her new bundle of joy, Melanie Brown and her husband, Stephen Belafonte, welcomed a slew of celebrity guests into their home for a lavish baby shower Sunday.

Kim Kardashian, Denise Richards (with her daughters), Hank Baskett (with son Hank IV), Cheryl Burke and Brittny Gastineau turned up at the bash, held poolside at the former Spice Girl’s home in Los Angeles.

Also at the party: DJ Lindsay Luv, who spun Brown’s favorite tunes, and the Hollywood favorite Pink’s Hot Dogs. Guests also nibbled on tuna tartare and sipped Moët Ice on tap.

The kids in attendance enjoyed a bounce house movie theater and – as a special treat to the parents – the couple arranged for private nannies to keep an eye on the little ones.

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 36, and her husband have three other children: Brown has two daughters and Belafonte has one. The pair don’t yet know if they’ll go four for four, or welcome a son into their family.

“She’s so ready to have this baby!” says a friend of Brown. “She can’t wait.”