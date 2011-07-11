BumpWatch: Melanie Brown - X Marks the Spot
The Hollywood tour behind Melanie Brown got their celeb-spotting in, Scary Spice style, on Friday in Los Angeles.
A real live Spice Girl!
The pregnant singer, 36, was promoting her new gig as a judge on The X-Factor Australia.
Brown and husband Stephen Belafonte, who have three children between them: daughters Phoenix, 12, Giselle, 7, and Angel, 4, expect their new addition later this summer.
