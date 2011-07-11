BumpWatch: Melanie Brown - X Marks the Spot

The Hollywood tour behind Melanie Brown got their celeb-spotting in, Scary Spice style, on Friday in Los Angeles.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 01:59 PM
A real live Spice Girl!

The pregnant singer, 36, was promoting her new gig as a judge on The X-Factor Australia.

Brown and husband Stephen Belafonte, who have three children between them: daughters Phoenix, 12, Giselle, 7, and Angel, 4, expect their new addition later this summer.

