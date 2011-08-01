Melanie Brown: I Embrace 'All the Different Phases' of Pregnancy

"It was strange because with my last two pregnancies I never had morning sickness. So it was a bit shocking, to say the least."

After two easy breezy pregnancies, the third time has not exactly been a charm for Melanie Brown, who is expecting a baby next month with husband Stephen Belafonte.

“For the first four months I felt really sick — I was just trying to get through the day without actually throwing up,” The X Factor: Australia judge, 36, tells WebMD magazine.

“It was strange because with my last two pregnancies I never had morning sickness. So it was a bit shocking, to say the least.”

Now that she’s past the nausea, however, and “starting to feel good,” Brown has been busy making up for lost time!

“I’ve been eating a lot. All day long,” she reveals. “I don’t stop. I eat when I want and what I want.”



Known for her toned body and strenuous workouts, Brown’s strict exercise regimen has taken a backseat to her pregnancy — and the expectant mama is happily embracing her growing curves.

“I enjoy all the different phases,” she shares. “Sometimes it can get uncomfortable when you’re pregnant and you don’t feel sexy because everything is swollen and a bit tender. But it’s just about making the most of the situation that you’re in. Being pregnant is a beautiful thing.”

Determined to keep her last few weeks of pregnancy as stress-free as possible, Brown is keeping mum on her due date.

“I don’t like to put dates out there because there is so much pressure leading up to it,” she says. “And then, if you’re overdue, there’s the whole stress of having to say you’re five days overdue or you’re a week overdue … and that can get really frightening.”

And her relaxed attitude toward motherhood is one she plans to continue with the help of pain medication when it comes to welcoming baby.

“I experienced a lot of pain with my first delivery 12 years ago, so I’m going to opt for as little pain as possible and have an epidural,” she notes, adding that she will adopt the same laidback approach to nursing.

“It is extra special to breastfeed and it is really healthy [for the baby], but not every woman can do it. I hope I’m able to, but if you can’t, you can still get that connection by feeding your baby with a bottle. It’s not as intimate, but you can still get that bonding.”

As she prepares to add another child to the mix — she’s already mom to daughters Phoenix, 12, and Angel, 4, as well as stepmom to Giselle, 7 — Brown’s strategy to balancing her hectic schedule with that of her family’s is simple.

“I have a 12-year-old, so I really can’t imagine life without kids. I guess, before kids, I could just pick up and leave whenever I wanted to, but now I pretty much do that anyway — I just bring my kids,” she explains.

“I’ve always said that kids should enhance your life, not hinder your life. So I just try to make the most out of being with my kids. You have to have a life for yourself somewhere in the mix of being a wife and mum.”