BumpWatch: Mel B Goes Bright

With her third child on the way, Melanie Brown keeps her bump under wraps in a brightly-patterned dress at the 24th Annual Kids' Choice Awards.

Held in Los Angeles on Sunday, the event drew the Spice Girl and daughters Angel, 4, and Phoenix, 12, to the orange carpet.

Brown, 35, and husband Stephen Belafonte expect their baby in late summer.

“I like the feeling of being pregnant. I like being able to just eat something if I’m craving it,” she said.