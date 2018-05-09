Of Melanie "Mel B" Brown's daughters, Phoenix's father is Jimmy Gulzar, Angel’s father is Eddie Murphy and Madison's father is ex-husband Stephen Belafonte

They Were 'Made with a Lot of Love': Mel B Talks Having 'Three Daughters by Three Different Men'

Melanie “Mel B” Brown is proud of her modern family — especially her children.

The Spice Girls singer, who recently signed a publishing deal for a forthcoming book, appeared on the U.K. talk show Loose Women to talk about her raising her three daughters Madison, 6½, Angel Iris, 11, and Phoenix Chi, 19.

“I’ve got three daughters by three different men, three different solid relationships. I would never want to talk bad about any of their fathers,” Brown said.

Phoenix’s father is Jimmy Gulzar, Angel’s father is Eddie Murphy and Madison’s father is Brown’s ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, with whom she has had an ongoing and contentious custody battle.

“We made beautiful babies together and all three babies were made with a lot of love,” she explained, adding that her book will be “more about my personal journey and what I put up with and what I allowed to happen.”

Brown and Belafonte, who wed in Las Vegas in June 2007, finalized their divorce in December after 10 years of marriage. The legal separation came nine months after she filed for divorce. They share custody of Madison.

In August, Brown proudly raved about her three daughters and their unique personalities, telling PEOPLE, “My kids are great. They’re all very different.”

“Madison will meditate with me and play with all of my crystals, and she’s really sweet,” Brown said, sharing of her middle child, “I need to beg Angel for a hug. Angel is very much in her own little world and very creative with the computer and making things and decorating her room.”