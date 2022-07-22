Mel B Reveals Her Daughters Can't Identify a Famous Spice Girls Song: 'My Kids Have No Clue'
If the Spice Girls need any more encouragement to reunite and go back on one more tour, Melanie "Mel B" Brown's daughters just gave it to them.
The singer documented a funny conversation with daughters, Angel, 15, and Madison, 10, on Instagram Thursday, revealing that her girls aren't as familiar with their mom's famous singles as she thought.
The 47-year-old was getting ready while in Melbourne, Australia and decided to test her daughters' Spice Girls knowledge. As she read lyrics to the group's 1997 hit, "Who Do You Think You Are," Madison guessed the singer was Lady Gaga, before then suggesting it was Adele.
"My kids have no clue when it comes to Spice Girl Songs," Mel B wrote as a caption on one of the Instagram clips.
Madison looked at the camera and openly admitted, "I don't even know that song."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Mel B Gets Birthday Love from All the Other Spice Girls as She Turns 47: 'It's Good to Celebrate'
Angel however went on to encourage Madison to sing the next line as Mel B continued with more lyrics before Angel finally realized the answer.
"It's you, it's the Spice Girls!" she yelled, as Madison smiled.
"It only took us half the song," quipped the man behind the camera, and former America's Got Talent judge added, "Oh God."
She captioned the snippet, "So spice girls may have sold over 100 million records but I think I need to buy one more album for my kids," along with a cheeky emoji.
In September 2021, Mel B teased that the Spice Girls were hitting the road for a reunion tour in 2023. "I'm always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion," she said on the BBC Channel 4 talk show Steph's Packed Lunch in September.
"And we were kind of in talks last year, but then COVID hit, so that kind of pushed everyone's plans, like AWOL," she continued. "But I think we're hopefully on the same page together — they're gonna kill me for saying this — but we're hoping, especially me, if it's got anything to do with me, which it will have, because I'm the driving force, and I'll make sure it happens, to tour in 2023."