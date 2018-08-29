Mel B's Daughter Isn't a Fan of Her Mom's Dress Slit — See the Hilarious Red Carpet Moment

Melanie “Mel B” Brown may have a budding stylist on her hands.

The former Spice Girl, 43, walked the red carpet Wednesday night in a shimmering pink gown with sheer sleeves and a long slit up to her thigh at the America’s Got Talent quarterfinals.

Her daughter Madison, who turns 7 on Saturday, joined her mom on the red carpet, looking adorable in a light-pink tunic, green plaid leggings and pink-and-white sneakers, wearing a unicorn-shaped fastener in her hair.

The singer’s youngest child stole the show alongside her pal Allison, when she took it upon herself to cover the slit in Brown’s dress, seen in the hilarious photos.

Allison, Melanie "Mel B" Brown and daughter Madison MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

It was a lighthearted moment during a challenging week for Brown, who recently told The Sun that she is going to therapy. “I am fully aware I have been at a crisis point,” she said.

Brown recently settled her divorce from Stephen Belafonte, and all abuse allegations she made against her estranged husband were reportedly dropped. In June, she was granted a temporary restraining order against Belafonte, with whom she shares Madison.

Melanie "Mel B" Brown Celebrity Monitor/Splash News Online

In an interview she sat down for on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, Brown denied reports that she is dealing with sex or alcohol addictions.

She said, “You know, I was with the same person for 10 years, and that was quite a turmoil, very intense. That’s all I can say about it. I’d like to say a lot more, but on this show, let’s keep it PC. But … I did kind of have to ease my pain. I suffer a lot from PTSD.”

Friend Gary Madatyan also refuted that Brown has sex or alcohol addictions, exclusively telling PEOPLE, “Yes, she has some issues she’s working on, but it’s emotional issues stemming from everything she’s been through with her divorce.”

Melanie "Mel B" Brown Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

The star has raved about her daughters — including Angel Iris, 11, and Phoenix Chi, 19 — in the past. In May, she spoke about having three children with different fathers on Loose Women. “We made beautiful babies together, and all three babies were made with a lot of love,” she said.

Last August, Brown told PEOPLE, “My kids are great. They’re all very different,” calling Madison a “snuggler.”

“Madison is just stuck by my side,” the mother of three explained. “Madison will meditate with me and play with all of my crystals, and she’s really sweet.”