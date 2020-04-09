Megyn Kelly Pays Tribute to Son Yates' Music Teacher, Who Died After Contracting Coronavirus

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Megyn Kelly is remembering a very special person in 10-year-old son Edward Yates‘ life.

The former Today and Fox News host, 49, tweeted the sad news on Wednesday that Yates’ music teacher “died yesterday” as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Don Sorel made Yates look forward to going to school, made him love music; all of the kids adored him,” Kelly wrote in her post, admitting of having to break the news to her oldest child, “Telling Yates was awful.”

“Pain for us is one thing; pain for one’s child is in a different league,” she added. “RIP, Mr. Sorel.”

RELATED: Amy Klobuchar’s Husband Recounts His Harrowing Battle with Coronavirus: “This Is Not a Cold”

Kelly’s post came three weeks after she tweeted that she was “so sick” of trying to stay informed as COVID-19 continues to spread and instead, in her words, “constantly getting bombarded w/how it’s all Trump’s fault or what Trump is calling the damn virus.”

“Can we focus on what needs to be done right now and play the blame/political game later? Good Lord,” she wrote.

“Do you not think that Trump has, at least partially, altered his tune and approach precisely because he [is] getting real time feedback for the job he’s done to this point?” a reporter asked the mother of three on Twitter.

No, she responded, writing back in part, “His media detractors … just make him get his back up.”

RELATED VIDEO: Doctors and Nurses Are Having “Hard Discussions with Their Families” About Worst-Case Scenarios During Pandemic

As of Thursday afternoon, a New York Times database is reporting 450,682 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, with 16,231 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins, the total number of confirmed cases around the globe is currently sitting at 1,579,690, with 93,425 people having died worldwide.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.