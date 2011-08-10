Megyn Kelly Shares Photo of Daughter Yardley

Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly returned to her post at America Live on Monday, sharing a photo of her new baby girl, who was born April 14.

Credit: Joshua Zuckerman

Meet Yardley Evans Brunt!

Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly returned to her post at America Live on Monday, sharing a photo of her new baby girl, who was born April 14, joining big brother Edward Yates, 22 months.

“Yates was [my husband] Doug‘s father’s name, and we felt we needed a strong name to match it,” Kelly, 40, tells PEOPLE of their name choice.

“We found the name ‘Yardley’ in a baby book and it just seemed like the right fit.”