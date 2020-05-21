The former Fox News journalist previously revealed that her son's music teacher died of COVID-19

Megyn Kelly and Her Kids Ride Horses While Wearing Face Masks: 'Trail Rides in the Age of Corona'

Megyn Kelly and her kids are hitting the trail.

Kelly, 49, shared a photo on horseback in Montana Wednesday, showing the family members wearing face coverings to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Trail rides in the age of Corona," the former Fox News journalist captioned the snapshot.

Kelly shares kids Yates, 10, Yardley, 9, and Thatcher, 6, with husband Douglas Brunt.

The tragic human cost of the pandemic recently hit home for Kelly and her children.

The family is mourning the loss of Yates' music teacher Don Sorel, 62, who died after a battle with COVID-19.

Kelly recently told PEOPLE that the moment she and Brunt, 48, had to break the news to Yates was "awful."

"I’m in the middle of this joyful moment with Yates and [Doug] shows me the [news] and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, what am I going to do? Am I going to ruin this moment?' But he’s got to know," Kelly said last month. "We have to tell them because all the boys are Zooming and they’re all on this group text where they text every 2 minutes. There’s no keeping it from him.'"

"I couldn’t get it out without crying, and then he cried. We held each other," the journalist said.

The mother of three had previously tweeted about the sad news.

"Our son Yates’s music teacher died yesterday of COVID-19," Kelly wrote. "Don Sorel made Yates look forward to going to school, made him love music; all of the kids adored him. Telling Yates was awful. Pain for us is one thing; pain for one’s child is in a different league. RIP, Mr. Sorel."

Last week, Kelly shared a video on Twitter of a family walk out in a light snow flurry.

"Snowy walk with the kids today," she captioned the short clip, which showed her three kids exploring near a bridge amid large pine trees.

Montana is one of the states to remain relatively unscathed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Western state has had 478 confirmed cases of the contagious respiratory virus, and 16 related deaths as of Wednesday — compared to 359,235 confirmed cases and 28,540 related deaths in New York, which has long been the epicenter of the virus according to data from the New York Times.