Pregnant Meghan Trainor Credits Working Out with Helping Her Prepare for Childbirth

Meghan Trainor is staying on top of her fitness in her final trimester of pregnancy.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old singer — who is pregnant with her first child, a boy — credited her fitness routine with helping her to prepare for the arrival of her first born as her due date fast approaches.

Sharing a video of herself working out on Instagram, Trainor is seen doing an array of exercises with her baby bump on full display. For the workout session, the singer wore a pair of black leggings and a tie-dye sweatshirt, as she paired the video to her tune, "Badass Woman."

"IM A BADASS WOMAN thanks to @rebeccabroxfit," Trainor — who was diagnosed with gestational diabetes last year — captioned her post, thanking her personal trainer, Rebecca Broxterman. "I feel SO prepared for this birth/recovery. I'm so proud of myself and am so grateful for my amazing trainer. (She had me doing things I never thought were possible!) she also helped me keep my #gestationaldiabetes under control."

"To all my strong mamas out there, you GOT THIS and I'm amazed and inspired by you," she added. "It is not easy to get inspired to move with the weird belly pains and the big belly size but I proved to myself that I can/will do anything for my baby! ❤️💪."

In the comments section of her post, many of the star's followers cheered on the mom-to-be, sharing messages of encouragement.

"Amazing ❤️❤️❤️❤️ all of this will help you have strength to bring this beautiful baby in the world! So excited 👏👏👏," one user wrote as another added, "💪🏼 get it mama."

Broxterman reposted the same video as her client on her own Instagram page, writing, "@meghan_trainor Is still workin it! This lady right here is about to have a baby! Pregnancy is such a beautiful thing! I have enjoyed getting to watch her grow these past several months!"

She added, "Meghan, I am so proud of you! If you work this hard during pregnancy, I can't wait to see what you can do post pregnancy!"

In December, Trainor opened up about her health and being pregnant during a conversation with Today. The singer described her health discovery at the time as a "bump in the road" during her pregnancy.

"Got a little tiny bump in the road — I got diagnosed with gestational diabetes, but it's manageable and it's okay. And I'm healthy and the baby's healthy," Trainor said. "I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat."

"It's nice to learn so much about food and health, and [it's] nice to hear that so many women experienced this," she added.

Gestational diabetes is a form of diabetes that first arises during pregnancy, and, according to the Mayo Clinic, "expectant mothers can help control gestational diabetes by eating healthy foods, exercising and, if necessary, taking medication."