Meghan Trainor Says She Wants Twins Next: 'Two-in-One — Sounds Like a Deal to Me!'

Meghan Trainor wants a big family ASAP.

The 27-year-old singer, who became a new mom in February when she and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed baby boy Riley, tells Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday that she's ready for round two — and she'd prefer twins this time.

"Why would you want twins next?" asks DeGeneres, 63, to which Trainor responds with a smile, "Two-in-one — sound like a deal to me! I don't know, I want three-in-one. I just want so many, but, like, I don't wanna be pregnant five times. ... I just wanna get, in and out, yep."

"Two at one time; I could do it. I love being a mom," says Trainor.

DeGeneres asks, "So you're gonna try to have kids right away, or are you gonna wait a while?"

Trainor says, "Well, we're a little late this month, so who knows! We're gonna try."

Meghan Trainor on Ellen Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Trainor underwent a caesarean section because Riley was breech, but she recently told PEOPLE that she hopes to further expand her family, despite that difficult birth. She also had gestational diabetes during her pregnancy, and opened up about being afraid of childbirth leading up to her delivery.

"I'm ready for three more kids!" she said.

"I'm happiest nowadays when I'm putting my baby to sleep with my husband because we do it together every night. We look at each other like, 'We made the best baby.' We got so blessed," Trainor added.

"The biggest change is that anytime I walk into a room with him in it, it's the biggest smile and the most joy, the most love anyone could ever give you. He recognizes me and he's like, 'I'm so excited to see you.' And to look at that and be like, 'I made that. That's crazy. That came from love. That came from soulmates.' It's the greatest," Trainor told PEOPLE.