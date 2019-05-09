Meghan Trainor Jokes She's 'Aggressive' About Starting a Family with New Husband Daryl Sabara

Dear current husband: Meghan Trainor‘s got babies on the brain.

The “Badass Woman” singer opened up to PEOPLE on Wednesday at the Los Angeles premiere of The Hustle, admitting that while the time directly following her December nuptials with new husband Daryl Sabara wasn’t quite the right time to begin thinking about expanding their family, she’s now fully on board mentally.

“I am aggressive,” said Trainor, 25. “I am very like, ‘I want it, I want it now!’ When we went on our honeymoon, I was so inspired, I was like, ‘We should just do it now!’ And then I was like, ‘Wait a second, I have to go back and work a lot.’ So, we didn’t do it. I am not ‘preggos.’ I just cannot wait though.”

“I have wanted babies forever, and my mom had us when she was 23 and 25, so I am like, ‘I need them now!’ ” she added. “I cry when I walk by diapers, it is a whole thing. My therapist is like, ‘Just wait!’ “

Trainor’s comments echo those she gave to PEOPLE in January, revealing that she and Sabara, 26, were anxious to begin their family now that they’re newlyweds.

“If we could do it how we want to, we’d be, like, totally preggo right now!” said the “No Excuses” singer, who wed the Spy Kids star on Dec. 22 in an intimate backyard ceremony at their Los Angeles home.

However, the pop star explained they’ll wait to have children until she goes on tour for her upcoming third album, Treat Myself, due out this year.

“We’re ready to rumble. I want some children! I want kids! We’re both so excited for it. We both constantly watch baby YouTube videos and lessons on YouTube, like ‘How to take care of an infant,’ ” she added, laughing. “We’re just getting prepared every single day.”

Trainor joked to PEOPLE on Wednesday that she and Sabara were “gross” about how “obsessed with each other, from the beginning” they were in their relationship, even saying “I love you” as early as “day six.” But it works for them, as the affection is mutual.

“By month one, we were like, ‘We’re getting married and having two kids!’ We kind of locked it down. I’m kind of obsessive like that,” she said. “I guess [marriage] doesn’t feel different except for the fact that everyone on the outside knows how we feel on the inside.”

“That is how we say it, and it may sound a little weird and gross, but now you guys can understand how obsessed we are with each other,” Trainor quipped.

The Hustle hits theaters Friday.