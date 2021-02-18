Meghan Trainor Twins with Newborn Son Riley in Adorable Photo: 'New Phone Background'

Like mother, like son!

On Wednesday, Meghan Trainor posted an adorable moment with her newborn son, Riley, on Instagram — captioning a shot of the pair with twinning facial expressions.

In the cute photo, the new mother and her son both pucker their lips as they looked directly into the camera.

"New phone background 😘," Trainor wrote alongside the Instagram pic.

In the comments section of her post, several of Trainor's famous friends reacted to the loving mother-son photo, with Bailee Madison writing, "Being a mama is YOUR look!" as Jessalynn Siwa added, "Twinning duck faces for the win ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The "Lips Are Movin" singer, 27, welcomed her first child with her husband, Daryl Sabara, via cesarean section on Monday, Feb. 8.

The pair announced the news on Instagram almost a week later, along with photos of the family of three at the hospital.

"This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day 💝 We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE 🥰😭 Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!" the new mom shared at the time.

"Riley 7lbs 8oz 2/8/21 ps-@meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I'm so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world," the proud dad raved.

Trainor and the Spy Kids actor, 28, tied the knot on Dec. 22, 2018, and first announced that they were expecting during an appearance on the Today show back in October.

The pop singer previously teased the name they'd picked out for their baby, telling People (the TV Show!): "It's based off of nobody, which is what I wanted. I don't wanna relate him to anybody else. We don't know any other person with this name."

The arrival of Trainor's new addition comes months after the artist admitted she was "scared" of childbirth.

Trainor, who was diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her pregnancy, told Philadelphia radio station B101.1 in December: "I'm scared of birth, of, like, not being able to have my mom in the room."