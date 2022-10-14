Meghan Trainor Opens Up About 'Traumatic' Experience When Newborn Son Didn't 'Wake Up for a Week'

Meghan Trainor — who recently partnered with Candy Crush Saga — shares 20-month-old son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara

Published on October 14, 2022 02:00 PM
Meghan Trainor Opens Up About 'Traumatic' Experience When Newborn Son Didn't 'Wake Up for a Week'
Photo: Meghan Trainor/Instagram;

Meghan Trainor is recounting a "traumatic" experience she dealt with after the birth of her first baby.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Candy Crush Saga tied to the release of the music video for her new song, "Made You Look," the singer-songwriter, 28, also opens up about the week after her son Riley was born, and the obstacles they both faced during that time.

Trainor welcomed her first child with husband Daryl Sabara on Feb. 8, 2021. Detailing that Riley, now 20 months, was constantly sleeping after his birth, Trainor tells PEOPLE that she was met with comments from select medical staff, who placed the blame on her.

"They were like, 'Sometimes it happens,' and then some nurses were like, 'Well, it's because you're on antidepressants,' " she says. "And I'm like, 'Yeah, but I've been told by others that it's not that.' "

"It was just really frustrating not having an answer," the "All About That Bass" singer adds. "Not having answers for why my kid didn't wake up for a week was very frustrating."

Meghan Trainor Opens Up About 'Traumatic' Experience When Newborn Son Didn't 'Wake Up for a Week'
Meghan Trainor/Instagram

Trainor says that in the weeks following Riley's birth, she began to see a therapist, who helped her work through that trauma.

"[We] realized how traumatic that all was, and how I was having PTSD at nighttime when I would try to go to sleep," she says. "I would be back in the C-section, on the table."

Trainor adds that it is now "scary" thinking of her past childbirth experience, given that she and Sabara, 30, are trying for another baby "right now."

"It's scary going into another pregnancy being like, 'Well, I hope that doesn't happen again.' Do I have to change up my whole life? I don't know," she explains. "So it's infuriating."

Nowadays, Riley is healthy and growing strong, and Trainor loves every bit of being a mom — especially with her son at an age where he can really express his own love for her.

"He finally knows who I am, and he gives me those running hugs. It's like my little koala. He just squeezes me so tight, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, he knows who I am, and he loves me,' " she says. "Because this boy says, 'Dada,' and that's about it. So I'm like, 'Does he even know I exist?' But no, now I finally feel like he loves me, and it's the greatest feeling ever."

Trainor also explains that being an open book in terms of motherhood and her mental health is another thing that makes her happy.

"When I talk about what I went through with my mental health stuff, or anything bad or something I struggled with, ... I was like, 'I bet there's many other moms out there that are dealing with this too,' " she notes. "I'm comfortable telling my truth and talking about my personal things if it helps others, you know?"

Trainor's Candy Crush Saga takeover will begin on Oct. 20, while her latest LP, Takin' It Back, will be released on Oct. 21.

