Meghan Trainor Thought She Was Pregnant with Twins Due to Pregnancy Cravings: 'I've Been Hungry'

Meghan Trainor tells PEOPLE that she's been taken by surprise more than once throughout her second pregnancy, including by her appetite

Published on February 7, 2023 12:32 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Meghan Trainor visits SiriusXM Studios on October 21, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Meghan Trainor says her pregnancy cravings are way different ahead of her second baby's arrival.

Speaking with PEOPLE about appearing in Pringles Super Bowl 2023 commercial, the "Made You Look" singer says that "crunchy crisps" are at the top of her list during her second pregnancy.

"I like my crisps, my Pringles, and I'm not even just saying that. I dominated some of these," Trainor shares. "My favorite is the barbecue."

The singer, 29, is already mom to 21-month-old son Riley, with husband Daryl Sabara, and notes that "this pregnancy is so much different than my first one."

The intensity of her cravings caught Trainor off-guard. "This pregnancy, I'm hungry to the point where I was like, 'Is it twins?' But it's not twins, sadly. I wanted twins," she admits.

"My husband's a twin, and every time I was like, 'Give me twins,' he's like, 'We're not going to do that. We're not going to.'"

meghan trainor family christmas
Meghan Trainor/instagram

As her pregnancy has progressed, she's found differences in more areas than food, to her surprise.

"I just wrote a whole book on my first pregnancy called Dear Future Mamas. And this I'm already like, 'Oh God, I got to write another one because this one's opposite,' " Trainor shares.

"The first one, I didn't feel pregnant at all, had zero symptoms, and this one, I got rocked, rocked," she continues. "The first trimester was nauseous, was tired, was migraines. I was like, 'It's the flu. That's what it was.'"

Trainor admits she "didn't even realize" that she was pregnant at first. "I had bleeding. I was like, 'No, I don't know if it's that' And then I found out and was further along than I thought."

"I was like, 'This is amazing,' because I was trying. So it was really nice to be like, 'Surprise!'"

Trainor and the Spy Kids actor, 30, confirmed their baby news to PEOPLE last month, with the singer calling the news "a blessing."

"I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant," she said. "And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!"

