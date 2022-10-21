Meghan Trainor is celebrating her new album and what she hopes it will one day mean to son Riley.

The toddler mom and singer, 28, appeared on Today Friday to talk about her new album, Takin' It Back, noting that "everything is much more important" since becoming a mom. The singer, whose new album is out now, was joined by son Riley, 3, and Daryl Sabara for her performance in New York City.

"Every song means more. I think of him when he's 10 years old, he's going to hear these songs. And I want him to be proud," Trainor said of her son.

Trainor also celebrates motherhood on one of the album's tracks, "Superwoman."

"There's a special song on there called 'Superwoman' for all my mamas — all my working mamas, too," she shared. "There's just really important songs on this album that's my whole heart."

Trainor cherished her time with Riley as "just a dream" and said he makes her want to grow their family.

"It's the greatest thing in the whole world," she said as she looked at Riley wearing a pair of giant headphones in the crowd. "I look at him and I'm like, 'Oh, I need three more,' you know? You just want more of him."

While chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Candy Crush Saga tied to the release of the music video for her new song, "Made You Look" earlier this month, the singer-songwriter talked about dealing with PTSD following Riley's birth. Trainor opened up about how that's impacting her and Sabara as they are trying for another baby "right now."

"It's scary going into another pregnancy being like, 'Well, I hope that doesn't happen again.' Do I have to change up my whole life? I don't know," she explained. "So it's infuriating."

In an interview with Romper last month, Trainor talked about turning her attic into a schoolroom for Riley and the other children she and Sabara hope to have, noting that she has hopes of soon expanding her family.

"I would love twins," she shared. "A two-for-one deal," adding they want three or four kids in total.

"I want to hire a preschool teacher that will be able to teach emotions," she said of how she pictures the homeschooling experience. "How to handle it when you want to freak out and scream, because they don't usually do that."