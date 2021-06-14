"Happy birthday @darylsabara !" Meghan Trainor, 27, captioned the post for husband Daryl Sabara. "You'll never know how much we love you❤️"

Meghan Trainor Shares Sweet Video of Son Riley Trying to Say 'I Love You' for Daryl Sabara's Birthday

Meghan Trainor is wishing husband Daryl Sabara a happy birthday!

On Monday, the "All About That Bass" singer shared a sweet video of herself and Sabara with their infant son Riley in honor of the actor's 29th trip around the sun. In the clip, Riley sits on his mom's lap while his parents take turns saying, "I love you."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After a few moments, the baby responds with an adorable babble that sounds pretty similar to "I love you," earning cheers from all the adults in the room and excited grins from Trainor and Sabara.

"Happy birthday @darylsabara !" Trainor, 27, captioned the post. "You'll never know how much we love you❤️"

Trainor first met Sabara in 2014 at a Los Angeles house party before her rise to fame later that year. Then in 2016, mutual friend Chloë Grace Moretz played matchmaker and sparks flew between the pair. After a year of dating, Sabara proposed to Trainor in front of her family during a trip to Palm Springs in December 2017. They wed on Dec. 22, 2018.

Trainor welcomed Riley, her first child, on Feb. 8 of this year. The singer and Sabara announced the news on Instagram almost a week later along with photos of the family of three at the hospital.

"This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day 💝 We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE 🥰😭 Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!" Trainor shared at the time.

Meghan Trainor Meghan Trainor and son Riley | Credit: Meghan Trainor/instagram

The new mom has been open about how the infant had a "rocky start," revealing during an interview with Today in early June that her newborn was breech and had "breathing issues" immediately after delivery.

"It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry," Trainor said of her son. "He didn't make noise when he came out. I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?'"

Doctors then told Trainor that Riley was having breathing issues, which the first-time mom recalled "was terrifying." Riley, now four months old, was immediately rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit and had to have a feeding tube.

RELATED VIDEO: All the Details from Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's 'Fairy-Tale' Wedding

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I got to see him for one second before they took him away," Trainor told Today. "That was probably the worst part...But we're so lucky we got to bring him home after five days."

Back in April, Trainor posted a video to TikTok, documenting Riley's early days.