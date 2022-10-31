Meghan Trainor and Son Riley Dress Up as Zookeeper and Lion in Cute Photos for Halloween

Meghan Trainor and her son Riley are an adorable duo!

On Monday, the "All About That Bass" singer shared cute photos to Instagram of the two dressed up in zoo-themed Halloween costumes to celebrate the spooky season.

Wearing a zookeeper outfit, Trainor, 28, can be seen holding her 20-month-old son, who sported a lion costume, in her arms.

One image shows the toddler — whom she shares with husband Daryl Sabara — playfully covering his head with a pumpkin trick-or-treat bucket while he smiles for the camera in the other pictures.

"My little 🦁🧡," Trainor simply wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, Riley and Sabara, 30, joined the singer for her performance in New York City after she appeared on Today to talk about her new album, Takin' It Back.

During the chat, Trainor noted that "everything is much more important" since becoming a mom.

"Every song means more. I think of him when he's 10 years old, he's going to hear these songs. And I want him to be proud," Trainor said of her son at the time.

Meghan Trainor/Instagram

Trainor also celebrates motherhood on one of the album's tracks, "Superwoman."

"There's a special song on there called 'Superwoman' for all my mamas — all my working mamas, too," she shared. "There's just really important songs on this album that's my whole heart."

Trainor said son Riley makes her want to grow their family.

"It's the greatest thing in the whole world," she said as she looked at Riley wearing a pair of giant headphones in the crowd. "I look at him and I'm like, 'Oh, I need three more,' you know? You just want more of him."