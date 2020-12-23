Meghan Trainor Shows Off Baby Bump as She Celebrates Anniversary with Daryl Sabara: 'Love of My Life'

Meghan Trainor has a lot to celebrate this holiday season.

The pregnant "Lips Are Movin" singer, who turned 27 on Tuesday, showed off her bare baby bump in a sweet photo she shared to Instagram while commemorating her 2nd wedding anniversary with husband Daryl Sabara.

In the photo, the Spy Kids actor, 28, wrapped his hands around Trainor while giving her a soft kiss on the cheek as the Grammy winner cradled her baby bump. Trainor dressed in blue for the occasion in honor of the couple expecting a baby boy.

"Happy anniversary to the love of my life @darylsabara..Thank you for giving me the best gift ever👶🏼💙🥰," she captioned the loving post.

Sabara also celebrated his wife's birthday and the couple's anniversary on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the world. You are the love of my life and I know you will be the best mom to our baby ❤️."

Trainor responded on the post with three kissy face emojis to the soon-to-be dad.

Earlier this month, Trainor showed off her baby bump during an appearance on The Tonight Show, remarking to host Jimmy Fallon that she is "so pregnant." She also opened up about the plus-side of being pregnant amid the pandemic in quarantine.

"It's great, not traveling. If I felt sick, at least I'm at home," said Trainor. "I was so lucky for that."

Trainor and Sabara first announced they are expecting during an appearance on the Today show in October.

"I'm very good as you can tell — it's all Christmas here," she teased at the time, adding, "But there's other news that I'm dying to tell you and my heart's pounding out of my chest." As Trainor said, "Hit it, Daryl," her husband proudly revealed, "We're pregnant!"