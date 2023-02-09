Meghan Trainor Shows Off Baby Bump in Adorable Video — with Cameos from Son Riley and Chris Olsen

The singer performed a viral dance on Instagram, while saying of her second pregnancy: "HOW AM I ALREADY ALMOST HALF WAY THERE?"

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 9, 2023 11:53 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CodqDBPoPdJ/ meghantrainor Verified Never did this one when I was pregnant with Riley. HOW AM I ALREADY ALMOST HALF WAY THERE🥹? #18weekspregnant #secondtrimester 2h
Photo: Meghan Trainor/Instagram

Meghan Trainor's getting closer to the finish line with her second pregnancy, but she's still got the moves!

Grooving to Starrkeisha's "The Baby Momma Dance" in an Instagram-posted video on Thursday, Trainor executed the accompanying dance to the viral hit in perfect slinky fashion.

Despite being clad casually in an oversized sweatshirt, she still managed to show off her growing bump while proving her hashtag #18weekspregnant ain't nothing but a number.

The impromptu performance came complete with an appearance from 25-year-old TikTok star and close friend Chris Olsen, who squats down to perform a lip-sync of the chorus.

Meanwhile, Trainor's firstborn, 2-year-old Riley, makes a cameo in the video as well, but appears completely unimpressed, sucking on what appears to be an applesauce pouch and fiddling with a toy while giving a bored glance to the camera.

"Never did this one when I was pregnant with Riley," Trainor captioned her post, adding, "HOW AM I ALREADY ALMOST HALF WAY THERE?"

In terms of being prepared for her expanding family, the "All About That Bass" singer, 29, said that she and her Spy Kids actor husband Daryl Sabara, 30, are preparing their home for their new arrival.

"Everything's done," Trainor told PEOPLE this week. "We know the gender. We know the name. We know the full name."

"I've already painted the room. I'm prepared this time," Trainor shared.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Trainor Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Husband Daryl Sabara: 'I'm Crushing It'

In addition to getting ready for her second baby, Trainor is also preparing for the release of her first book, Dear Future Mama, in which she opens up about her experience with pregnancy, with weigh-in from her OB-GYN, registered dietician and personal trainer.

She added that she hoped the book will be beneficial to first-time mothers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I know not everyone has access to the amazing people who I have access to. So my dietician is in the book and gives advice for every trimester. My trainer is in the book, and there's pictures showing you what you can do for workouts because you can still work out when you're pregnant, and it's safe — I didn't know that."

Related Articles
Meghan Trainor
Pregnant Meghan Trainor Shares the Moment She Found Out She Was Expecting Her Second Baby
Could I get a tout photo of Meghan Trainor—if possible, from this IG post (which will be embedded in story)? Would like it to be of her and her son https://www.instagram.com/p/CoVlulToE3b/
Meghan Trainor's Son Riley Makes Adorable 'Australian Idol' Cameo: 'Easiest Yes All Season'
Meghan Trainor baby announcement
Meghan Trainor Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Husband Daryl Sabara: 'I'm Crushing It'
Meghan Trainor baby announcement
Meghan Trainor Thought She Was on Her Period Before Confirming Pregnancy: 'That Was Me Implanting'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Meghan Trainor visits SiriusXM Studios on October 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Meghan Trainor Thought She Was Pregnant with Twins Due to Pregnancy Cravings: 'I've Been Hungry'
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' film premiere, London, UK - 18 Dec 2019
Pregnant Meghan Trainor Says She Knows the Sex and the 'Full Name' of Her Baby: 'I'm Prepared'
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' film premiere, London, UK - 18 Dec 2019
Meghan Trainor Says She and Husband Daryl Sabara 'Only' Fight Over Food Preferences
Meghan Trainor Grooves to Viral TikTok Dance in Teaser for the Pringles 2023 Super Bowl Ad
Meghan Trainor Thinks She Landed Pringles Super Bowl Commercial Because She's Pregnant — Watch
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoPtxYhLtt6/. Sarah Herron/Instagram
Sarah Herron Shares Moving Message About Postpartum After Son's Death at 24 Weeks
Daryl Sabara and singer Meghan Trainor arrive at the premiere of STX Films' 'I Feel Pretty' at Westwood Village Theatre on April 17, 2018 in Westwood, California
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's Relationship Timeline
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? All About Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Peta Murgatroyd baby bump
Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Shares 'Candid' Bump Photos as Maks Chmerkovskiy Calls Her 'So Hot'
meghan trainor family christmas
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Celebrate Christmas with Son Riley — See the Adorable Photos!
Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Shares Surprise at How Fast Her Bump Is Growing: 'It's True, I Guess'
Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Shares Surprise at How Fast Her Bump Is Growing: 'Popped Like Crazy'
The Holiday Dating Guide's Maria Menounos Calls Starring in a Christmas Movie a Dream Come True
Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting
Meghan Trainors son joins her at today show for album release
Meghan Trainor's Son Riley Supports Mom in Crowd at 'Today' Performance — See the Cute Clip!