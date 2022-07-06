Meghan Trainor Shares Adorable Video of 'Sweet' Son Riley After Getting His First Pair of Glasses

The singer documented the moment her son could "finally see [her] clearly for the first time ever"

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's son Riley is loving life through a new lens!

The "All About That Bass" singer, 28, and her Spy Kids star husband, 30, shared a joint Instagram post on Tuesday featuring a heartwarming video of their 16-month-old son after he got his first pair of glasses.

"😭🤓 sweet baby Riley got glasses 😍#babyglasses," they captioned the post.

In the adorable clip, little Riley is all smiles as he plays with his toys and his parents while rocking his light green-colored baby glasses.

"POV: Your son can finally see you clearly for the first time ever," the couple writes over the sweet video.

Several of the couple's famous friends expressed their love for Riley's cute new eyewear in the comments.

"My heart. Omg," wrote Little Mix's Perrie Edwards while TikTok star Chris Olsen added, "I'm obsessed."

"Cuuuuuutie," Hayley Hubbard replied.

In February, the couple celebrated Riley's first birthday, sharing several photos of their baby boy enjoying the milestone. In the sweet snaps, Riley sits in a high chair with a decorated cake, surrounded by several balloons.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Credit: Meghan Trainor Instagram

"Happy birthday Riley! You are my everything! I love you to the moon and back. Best year of my life😭🥰🎂1️⃣," Trainor and Sabara captioned their joint Instagram post.

The singer recently opened up about how motherhood has impacted her career as well as her mental and physical health in her March cover story for Parents.