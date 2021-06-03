Meghan Trainor Shares Details About Son Riley’s ‘Terrifying’ Birth, Reveals He ‘Had Breathing Issues’ 

“It was definitely a rough start,” Meghan Trainor said of the first few days with her son whom she shares with her husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor is opening up for the first time about the "terrifying" delivery of her son Riley, who was born via cesarean section back in February.

In an interview with Today on Wednesday, the "All About That Bass" singer revealed that her newborn was breech and had "breathing issues" immediately after delivery.

"It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry," Trainor, 27, said of her son, whom she shares with husband Daryl Sabara. "He didn't make noise when he came out. I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?' "

Doctors then told Trainor Riley was having breathing issues.

"It was terrifying," the first-time mom recalled.

Riley, now 3 months old, was immediately rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit and had to have a feeding tube.

"I got to see him for one second before they took him away," Trainor told Today. "That was probably the worst part."

The pop singer added, "But we're so lucky we got to bring him home after five days."

Back in April, Trainor posted a video to TikTok, documenting Riley's early days. The video explored how Riley was intubated after his birth, and that Trainor had to FaceTime him.

As hard as it was, the clip ended with joy, with Riley being placed on Trainor's chest. The rest of the video showed Riley's growth, how he was take off the tubes, and other various happy moments he had with his parents.

"We had a rocky start.. but Riley is perfect, happy and healthy 💙," Trainor wrote. "So lucky to be your mama sweet boy."

Trainor also shared with Today that she took precautions during pregnancy to preserve her mental health, taking a safe" low dose antidepressant during pregnancy under the monitoring of her doctors.

"They told me, 'If you're happy, then your body will be happy and then your baby will happy,' " Trainor said.