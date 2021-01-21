The singer and her husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their first child, a boy

Meghan Trainor Reveals That Her Baby Is Breech: ‘Other Than That We Are Doing Amazing’

Meghan Trainor has not had the easiest pregnancy.

The "Lips Are Movin'" singer, 27, shared on Instagram on Thursday that her baby is breech for the second time, meaning he is not in the correct position for childbirth.

"Preggo update: Baby is breech again at 36 weeks so I've been laying upside down on my couch everyday lol," Trainor, who is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara wrote.

The mom-to-be shared the update along with a whimsical maternity photoshoot where she wore an open green dress and a flower crown.

"Also nowadays I don't look anything like this," Trainor joked. "But damn we looked good this day. big thanks to the team!!"

The singer has opened up about her challenging pregnancy including isolation from family members due to the coronavirus pandemic and a diagnosis with gestational diabetes which she revealed in December.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show she told host Jimmy Fallon, "It's great, not traveling. If I felt sick, at least I'm at home."

Of her gestational diabetes diagnosis, Trainor said she's been monitored with blood work and being careful with her diet.

"We're good now, I've been crushing it. It's like game for me and I'm winning," the singer shared. "It's nice to know we're both healthy."

Gestational diabetes is a form of diabetes that first arises during pregnancy, and, according to the Mayo Clinic, "expectant mothers can help control gestational diabetes by eating healthy foods, exercising and, if necessary, taking medication."

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, somewhere between 2 percent and 10 percent of women are diagnosed annually with gestational diabetes.